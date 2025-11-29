Jones (knee) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against Tampa Bay, Bo Brack of GoPHNX.com reports.

Jones was designated to return from injured reserve Wednesday and was a limited participant in practice during Week 13 rep. He is in the final stages of his recovery from a knee injury that he sustained during the preseason, but he has not progressed enough to be activated off IR. His next opportunity to make his 2025 regular-season debut is Week 14 against the Rams on Sunday, Dec. 7.