Cardinals' Christian Jones: Staying on IR
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Jones (knee) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against Tampa Bay, Bo Brack of GoPHNX.com reports.
Jones was designated to return from injured reserve Wednesday and was a limited participant in practice during Week 13 rep. He is in the final stages of his recovery from a knee injury that he sustained during the preseason, but he has not progressed enough to be activated off IR. His next opportunity to make his 2025 regular-season debut is Week 14 against the Rams on Sunday, Dec. 7.
More News
-
Cardinals' Christian Jones: Practice window opens•
-
Cardinals' Christian Jones: Will miss at least four games•
-
Cardinals' Christian Jones: Injures knee•
-
Cardinals' Christian Jones: Added to active roster•
-
Cardinals' Christian Jones: Will begin practicing•
-
Cardinals' Christian Jones: Opening season on IR•