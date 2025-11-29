default-cbs-image
Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!

Jones (knee) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against Tampa Bay, Bo Brack of GoPHNX.com reports.

Jones was designated to return from injured reserve Wednesday and was a limited participant in practice during Week 13 rep. He is in the final stages of his recovery from a knee injury that he sustained during the preseason, but he has not progressed enough to be activated off IR. His next opportunity to make his 2025 regular-season debut is Week 14 against the Rams on Sunday, Dec. 7.

More News