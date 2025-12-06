Cardinals' Christian Jones: Still sidelined
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Jones (knee) has been ruled out ahead of Sunday's game against the Rams, Josh Weinfuss of ESPN.com reports.
Jones has been on injured reserve since late August but returned to practice Nov. 26. He logged limited practices all week, but he will miss at least one more game.
