Kirk (groin) isn't participating in the media-access portion of Friday's practice, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports.
Absent from practice for a third straight day, Kirk figures to have a designation on the final injury report, though it remains to be seen which one. The lack of practice participation suggests a game-time decision is his best-case scenario.
