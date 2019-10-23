Cardinals' Christian Kirk: Another limited practice Wednesday
Kirk (ankle) practiced in a limited capacity Wednesday, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports.
As coach Kliff Kingsbury has noted a number of times, the last step in Kirk's recovery from a right ankle injury will be adeptly cutting while running routes. Until he reaches that point without issue, Kirk may not be listed as more than "limited" on Cardinals injury reports. Fortunately for the second-year wide receiver, he has two more chances this week to make an impression on the team's training staff.
More News
-
Cardinals' Christian Kirk: Not playing Week 7•
-
Cardinals' Christian Kirk: Trending toward sitting Week 7•
-
Cardinals' Christian Kirk: Headed for game-time decision•
-
Cardinals' Christian Kirk: Not on track to play•
-
Cardinals' Christian Kirk: Officially listed as questionable•
-
Cardinals' Christian Kirk: Shaping up as game-time call•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Quarterbacks
Quarterback was supposed to be easy for Fantasy. Not so much these days. Get help with those...
-
RB Preview: Answering your big questions
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about Week 8 including waiver wire adds...
-
What you need to know: Thielen ruled out
Ben Gretch gets you up to speed on the latest headlines for Fantasy Football in Week 8.
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Running backs
Who can you trust at running back in Week 8? It's a short list, but Jamey Eisenberg helps you...
-
Redrafting the top-100 players
Chris Godwin and Cooper Kupp went off the board in the early second round of this CBS Fantasy...
-
Week 8 Fantasy Football picks, rankings
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 8.