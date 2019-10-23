Play

Cardinals' Christian Kirk: Another limited practice Wednesday

Kirk (ankle) practiced in a limited capacity Wednesday, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports.

As coach Kliff Kingsbury has noted a number of times, the last step in Kirk's recovery from a right ankle injury will be adeptly cutting while running routes. Until he reaches that point without issue, Kirk may not be listed as more than "limited" on Cardinals injury reports. Fortunately for the second-year wide receiver, he has two more chances this week to make an impression on the team's training staff.

