Cardinals' Christian Kirk: Another quiet game
Kirk hauled in two of his six targets for five yards in the team's third preseason contest against the Vikings.
Kirk made his second preseason appearance but didn't do much to impress. Though he finished second on the team with six targets, he produced next to nothing with the volume. While it's a bit concerning that other receivers in the offense proved plenty effective, Kirk clearly remains a big part of team's scheme and that should continue into the regular season.
