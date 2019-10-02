Cardinals' Christian Kirk: Avoids major injury

Kirk (ankle) is expected to miss Sunday's tilt against the Bengals but isn't nursing a major injury, Scott Bordow of The Athletic reports.

According to Josh Weinfuss of ESPN.com, Kirk will participate in Wednesday's practice on a limited basis, a welcome sign after coach Kliff Kingsbury didn't seem to express much optimism about the wideout's health when he met with the media Monday. Still, the Cardinals aren't counting on Kirk making enough progress to suit up Week 5 versus the Bengals, which could leave the team with a depleted receiving corps given that Damiere Byrd (hamstring) is also likely to miss the contest, per Bordow. Expect Arizona to sign at least one wideout to the 53-man roster to compensate for the anticipated absences of Kirk and Byrd.