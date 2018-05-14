Cardinals' Christian Kirk: Awaiting resolution on legal charges
Kirk is awaiting resolution on criminal damage charges stemming from a Feb. 3 event at the Phoenix Open, Kent Somers of The Arizona Republic reports.
Kirk was allegedly caught throwing rocks at cars with a group of friends while under the influence of alcohol. The Cardinals were reportedly aware of the event before taking him in the second round of this year's draft, but the team was still confident in Kirk's character as the receiver does not have a history of criminal behavior. It's not certain if the league will issue any punishment once the case is closed.
