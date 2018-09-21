Cardinals' Christian Kirk: Back at practice
Kirk (back) returned to practice Friday, Josh Weinfuss of ESPN.com reports.
Kirk was held out of Thursday's practice after a car accident in which he was rear-ended by another drive. His quick return to the field suggests he should be fine for Sunday's game against the Bears.
