Cardinals' Christian Kirk: Bounces back with big Week 14
Kirk corralled eight of nine targets for 85 receiving yards, and ran for four yards on his only rush attempt during Sunday's 23-17 loss to the Steelers.
The second-year wideout got back on track in Week 14, after managing nine combined receptions for 64 yards in his preceding two outings against the 49ers and Rams. Prior to the downtick in production between Weeks 11 and 13, Kirk had a breakout game Nov. 10 against Tampa Bay, exploding for 138 yards and three touchdowns -- his only three scores of the year thus far. A Week 15 matchup against Cleveland's top-six pass defense is less than favorable for Kirk's immediate outlook, especially given that the Browns allowed just one opposing wide receiver -- Cincinnati's Tyler Boyd -- to exceed 45 receiving yards Sunday.
