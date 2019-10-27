Cardinals' Christian Kirk: Busy in return to action
Kirk (ankle) secured eight of 11 targets for 79 yards and rushed once for 19 yards in the Cardinals' 31-9 loss to the Saints on Sunday.
Kirk was Kyler Murray's favorite receiver in the receiver's return from a three-game absence, as he paced the Cardinals in both receptions and targets. Kirk now has double-digit targets in three of his first five games of the season, and Sunday's yardage tally was his second highest of the campaign, although it's certainly worth noting he's yet to find the end zone. Kirk will look to keep the momentum going against the 49ers in a Week 9 Thursday night battle.
