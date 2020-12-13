Kirk caught three of four targets for 14 yards in Sunday's 26-7 win over the Giants.

Kirk could have salvaged his day by getting over the goal line on his first catch, but he was tackled at the one-yard line. The third-year man out of Texas A&M has all but disappeared from Arizona's offense following a stretch of five touchdowns in three games, totaling 15 catches for 112 yards without a touchdown over the five subsequent contests. Kirk will try to get back on track against the Eagles in Week 15.