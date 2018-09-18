Kirk hauled in four of five targets for 27 yards during Sunday's 34-0 loss to the Rams.

Is the glass half full or half empty in the desert for Kirk? On one hand, he was given more opportunities in Arizona's offense following a one-catch debut. On the other, that offense is dead last in the league in points and yards from scrimmage through two weeks. The Cardinals were barely ever a threat to score on the Rams on Sunday and, until they show signs of life, Kirk probably won't offer much from a fantasy perspective.