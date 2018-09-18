Cardinals' Christian Kirk: Catches four passes
Kirk hauled in four of five targets for 27 yards during Sunday's 34-0 loss to the Rams.
Is the glass half full or half empty in the desert for Kirk? On one hand, he was given more opportunities in Arizona's offense following a one-catch debut. On the other, that offense is dead last in the league in points and yards from scrimmage through two weeks. The Cardinals were barely ever a threat to score on the Rams on Sunday and, until they show signs of life, Kirk probably won't offer much from a fantasy perspective.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Podcast: Sell high on Josh Gordon?
We’re reacting to the Josh Gordon trade and advising you who to add for Week 3.
-
Week 3 streaming options
Heath Cummings tells you to stream Ryan Fitzpatrick this week and offers options at tight end,...
-
Week 3 Cut List
Sometimes it's hard to let go. Our Cut List shows you which players to drop in 10-, 12- and...
-
Week 3 Fantasy Football rankings, picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 3
-
Week 3 Trade Values
Patrick Mahomes and Josh Gordon are two Fantasy players on the minds of people looking to make...
-
Big questions for Week 3
We get Dave Richard, Jamey Eisenberg, and Heath Cummings on the record with the big stories...