Kirk notched three catches (on four targets) for 33 yards during Sunday's 33-26 win against the Eagles.

After DeAndre Hopkins' 11 targets, Kyler Murray wasn't afraid to use any and all Cardinal skill-position player, with five of them seeing at least three targets and nine total getting looked at one or more times by the QB. Spreading the ball around didn't benefit many others aside from Hopkins, who recorded a TD along with Larry Fitzgerald and Chase Edmonds. Kirk himself hasn't reached the end zone since making six visits in five games between Weeks 4 and 9, and he also hasn't surpassed 50 receiving yards in six consecutive contests. As a result, he's tough to trust in the stretch run of the campaign.