Cardinals' Christian Kirk: Catches winning TD pass versus 49ers
Kirk caught three of seven targets for 42 yards and a touchdown during Sunday's 18-15 win over the 49ers.
Kirk was relatively quiet for most of the game, but his nine-yard touchdown grab put his team ahead for good with just 34 seconds left on the clock. He's been somewhat productive of late, averaging 65.3 yards per game with two touchdowns over his last four. Interim offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich stated his desire to focus on feeding the likes of David Johnson and Larry Fitzgerald, but Kirk's rapport with quarterback Josh Rosen should keep him involved on a weekly basis. He'll be on bye next week before taking on the Chiefs in Week 11.
More News
-
Cardinals' Christian Kirk: Notches three grabs in loss•
-
Cardinals' Christian Kirk: Leads team in receiving versus Vikings•
-
Cardinals' Christian Kirk: Scores long touchdown•
-
Cardinals' Christian Kirk: Posts 35 yards from scrimmage Sunday•
-
Cardinals' Christian Kirk: Posts career-high 90 yards•
-
Cardinals' Christian Kirk: Ready for Week 3•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 8 reaction, early waivers
The Buccaneers benched their starting quarterback. Again. Dave Richard investigates the Fantasy...
-
Week 8 Contrarian DFS Plays
Heath Cummings has low-owned players with high upside for Week 8.
-
Week 8 Injury Report Updates
Catch up on the latest from a crowded injury reports on Sunday morning.
-
LIVE: Week 8 Fantasy Football advice
Everything you need to know heading into Week 8
-
Fantasy Football rankings, optimal picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 8
-
Week 8 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...