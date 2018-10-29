Kirk caught three of seven targets for 42 yards and a touchdown during Sunday's 18-15 win over the 49ers.

Kirk was relatively quiet for most of the game, but his nine-yard touchdown grab put his team ahead for good with just 34 seconds left on the clock. He's been somewhat productive of late, averaging 65.3 yards per game with two touchdowns over his last four. Interim offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich stated his desire to focus on feeding the likes of David Johnson and Larry Fitzgerald, but Kirk's rapport with quarterback Josh Rosen should keep him involved on a weekly basis. He'll be on bye next week before taking on the Chiefs in Week 11.