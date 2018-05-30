Cardinals' Christian Kirk: Charges dismissed

Kirk had charges of disorderly conduct and property damage dismissed by the Scottsdale City Court, Ian Rapoport of NFL.com reports.

Kirk had been administered the charges following an incident at the Phoenix Open back on Feb. 3, but after paying restitution, has been cleared. The Cardinals were reportedly fully aware of the incident prior to drafting him in the second round of the 2018 NFL Draft and appear ready to move on from the incident as well. Kirk will continue to push for a depth role behind the likes of Larry Fitgerald and J.J. Nelson throughout OTAs and into training camp.