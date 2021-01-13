The Cardinals activated Kirk (undisclosed) from the reserve/COVID-19 list Wednesday, Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle reports.
Kirk missed Arizona's loss to the Rams in Week 17 due to his placement on the COVID list. The Cardinals didn't earn a postseason berth, but Kirk will now be free to return to team facilities for meetings and eventual offseason workouts. Through 14 regular-season games in 2020, Kirk secured 48 of 79 targets for 621 yards and six touchdowns. He also contributed in the return game and logged two carries for three yards.
More News
-
Cardinals' Christian Kirk: Goes to COVID-19 list, out Sunday•
-
Cardinals' Christian Kirk: Notches season high in receptions•
-
Cardinals' Christian Kirk: Catches three passes Sunday•
-
Cardinals' Christian Kirk: Can't get going against G-Men•
-
Cardinals' Christian Kirk: Remains quiet Sunday•
-
Cardinals' Christian Kirk: Quiet again in Week 12•