Cardinals' Christian Kirk: Comfortable with air raid
Coach Kliff Kingsbury said Kirk has a good feel for the Cardinals' new offense, Mike Jurecki of the Cardinals' official site reports.
As expected, Kirk's experience in an air raid offense at Texas A&M is proving useful as he learns Kingsbury's scheme. The second-year pro and Larry Fitzgerald are safe bets for regular snaps at wide receiver, while rookies Andy Isabella and Hakeem Butler will compete with Kevin White, Trent Sherfield, Chad Williams and Damiere Byrd. There hasn't been any sign of physical limitation after Kirk's rookie season ended early with a broken foot. He finished the year with a 43-590-3 receiving line on 68 targets, posting a 63.2 percent catch rate and 8.7 YPT in an offense that completed 57.2 percent of its passes for 5.8 YPA. The efficient stat line in a terrible environment bodes well for Kirk's NFL future.
