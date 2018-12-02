Kirk reeled in three of eight passes for 54 yards and took his sole carry for 23 yards during Sunday's 20-17 win at Green Bay.

Kirk wasn't exactly on the same page with Josh Rosen for much of the afternoon. That said, two of his three receptions doubled as first downs, with the final one getting the Cardinals positioned for an eventual 44-yard field goal from Zane Gonzalez midway through the third quarter. With 77 yards from scrimmage, Kirk has racked up at least 75 such yards in five of 12 appearances as a rookie. On an unfortunate note, Kirk went to the locker room late in the game, potentially to have his left foot examined, per Kyle Odegard of the Cardinals' official site. As a result, Kirk's practice reps may be impacted in advance of a Week 14 battle with the Lions.