Kirk caught five of eight targets for 123 yards and a touchdown during Sunday's 34-31 loss to the Dolphins.

With DeAndre Hopkins struggling, Kirk led the team in targets, catches and receiving yards as he set or tied season highs across the board. The highlight of his day was a 56-yard touchdown grab in the second quarter that gave him five scores in his last three outings. Kirk now has three plays of at least 49 yards this season and two have gone for touchdowns over the same three-game stretch. The Bills secondary could key in on Hopkins as well next Sunday, potentially setting up Kirk for another productive effort.