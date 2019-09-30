Cardinals' Christian Kirk: Could miss time with ankle injury

Coach Kliff Kingsburg confirmed that Kirk suffered an ankle injury in Sunday's loss to the Seahawks and suggested the wideout could be at risk of missing time, Scott Bordow of The Athletic reports.

Though Kingsbury didn't elaborate much on the extent of the injury and said he wouldn't provide another update until Wednesday, the coach noted that he "hates" it for Kirk and relayed that the team would look into signing another receiver. Kirk is presumably slated to undergo tests Monday as the Cardinals look to get more clarity on the injury, but fantasy managers may already want to brace for the possibility of the 22-year-old sitting out the Week 6 matchup with the Bengals.