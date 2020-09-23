Kirk didn't practice Wednesday due to a groin injury.

Kirk has got off to a slow start this season, hauling in a 49-yard catch and otherwise totaling 11 yards on his three other touches through two games. His snap count decreased from 77 percent of those on offense Week 1 to 61 percent this past Sunday against Washington. Perhaps the groin issue is to blame, but his status nonetheless should be watched closely as the weekend draws closer.

