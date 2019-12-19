Play

Cardinals' Christian Kirk: Doesn't practice Wednesday

Kirk (ankle) didn't practice Wednesday, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports.

Kirk can't seem to shake the ankle issue that he sustained Week 4 and required three games off before he was cleared to play again. The injury reappeared last week, resulting in an LP/LP/FP practice regimen, and now he's not participating at all to kick off Week 16 prep. Kirk has two more opportunities to stem the tide before the Cardinals potentially tab him with a designation for Sunday's game at Seattle.

More News

Enter our free Pick'em Challenge & compete to win $5,000.

Play for Cash
Our Latest Stories