Cardinals' Christian Kirk: Done for season with broken foot
Kirk suffered a broken foot and will be placed on injured reserve, Kyle Odegard of the Cardinals' official site reports.
The rookie second-round pick was removed in the fourth quarter of Sunday's 20-17 win over Green Bay, finishing with three catches for 54 yards and one carry for 23 yards. This is a huge loss for an offense that's already at the bottom of the league in most significant categories, as Kirk leads the team in receiving yards (590) and ranks second to Larry Fitzgerald for catches (43), targets (68) and receiving touchdowns (three). Kirk is a huge part of the organizational plan for 2019 and beyond, but the next four weeks will probably get ugly with the likes of Chad Williams (ankle), Trent Sherfield and J.J. Nelson forced into key roles behind Fitzgerald.
