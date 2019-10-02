Cardinals' Christian Kirk: Escapes without major injury
Kirk (ankle) is expected to miss Sunday's tilt against the Bengals but isn't nursing a major injury, Scott Bordow of The Athletic reports.
Kick will participate in Wednesday's practice on a limited basis, according to Josh Weinfuss of ESPN.com. It's certainly positive news that the second-year wideout is able to practice in some capacity, indicating that the injury he suffered Week 4 versus Seattle may not be a long-term issue. With Damiere Byrd (hamstring) also expected to miss Week 5, per Bordow, the Cardinals are a candidate to sign another receiver to the 53-man roster.
