Cardinals' Christian Kirk: Exceeds 65 catches, 700 yards

Kirk caught seven of 10 targets for 60 receiving yards during Sunday's 31-24 loss to the Rams.

While Kirk's final 2019 stat line illustrates marked improvement from the totals he established in targets (68), receptions (43) and receiving yards (590) during his rookie campaign, the 23-year-old wideout was largely a hit-or-miss commodity outside of his absurdly productive Week 10 outing against Tampa Bay. Kirk accounted for six catches, 138 yards and three touchdowns during a matchup against the Buccaneers' porous pass defense Week 10, but he otherwise averaged 5.2 catches and 47.6 yards per game with zero TDs across his other 12 appearances. Kirk proved to be a deployable, yet largely inconsistent fantasy asset throughout the course of 2019, but he has potential to take another leap in 2020 as he continues to build rapport with Kyler Murray.