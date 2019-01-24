Cardinals' Christian Kirk: Expects full recovery by OTAs
Kirk (foot) expects to be healthy by the start of OTAs in May, Bob McManaman of The Arizona Republic reports. "My recovery is going well and I'm on the road to being 100 percent here in the next couple of weeks," Kirk said. "I'll be 100 percent by OTAs, for sure."
Prior to fracturing his left foot in Week 13, Kirk was cobbling together an impressive rookie campaign, finishing with 43 catches (on 68 targets) for 590 yards and three touchdowns. Once the diagnosis was confirmed on Dec. 3, the 2018 second-round pick had a pin inserted into the outside of his foot, which sustained a clean break. His rehab so far has included running in a pool, taking part in biometric exercises and undergoing electric stimulation, massage and ice therapy at the Cardinals' factility. Once his recovery is complete, Kirk will embark on his first full offseason as a pro with a new system to learn under the direction of coach Kliff Kingsbury. Additionally, veteran receiver Larry Fitzgerald has committed to another season, and quarterback Josh Rosen will be a year wiser, so Kirk may be due for a breakout.
More News
-
Cardinals' Christian Kirk: Done for season with broken foot•
-
Cardinals' Christian Kirk: Compiles 77 yards from scrimmage•
-
Cardinals' Christian Kirk: Makes four catches•
-
Cardinals' Christian Kirk: Gets into end zone for third time•
-
Cardinals' Christian Kirk: Shut down by Kansas City secondary•
-
Cardinals' Christian Kirk: Catches winning TD pass versus 49ers•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
NFL Playoff Challenge picks and lineups
Predictive data engineer Mike McClure has revealed his lineups for the NFL Playoff Challen...
-
Top Super Bowl Fantasy football rankings
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals optimal start-sit advice for Super Bowl LIII
-
Recapping AFC and NFC Championship Games
Jamey Eisenberg looks at the AFC and NFC Championship Games to see who improved -- or hurt...
-
NFL Playoff Challenge strategy, picks
Predictive data engineer Mike McClure has revealed his lineups for the NFL Playoff Challen...
-
Conference Championship Injury Report
We should have all four teams at full strength for Sunday's games,n with the injury report...
-
Optimal Fantasy Football rankings, picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals optimal start-sit advice for the championship...