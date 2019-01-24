Kirk (foot) expects to be healthy by the start of OTAs in May, Bob McManaman of The Arizona Republic reports. "My recovery is going well and I'm on the road to being 100 percent here in the next couple of weeks," Kirk said. "I'll be 100 percent by OTAs, for sure."

Prior to fracturing his left foot in Week 13, Kirk was cobbling together an impressive rookie campaign, finishing with 43 catches (on 68 targets) for 590 yards and three touchdowns. Once the diagnosis was confirmed on Dec. 3, the 2018 second-round pick had a pin inserted into the outside of his foot, which sustained a clean break. His rehab so far has included running in a pool, taking part in biometric exercises and undergoing electric stimulation, massage and ice therapy at the Cardinals' factility. Once his recovery is complete, Kirk will embark on his first full offseason as a pro with a new system to learn under the direction of coach Kliff Kingsbury. Additionally, veteran receiver Larry Fitzgerald has committed to another season, and quarterback Josh Rosen will be a year wiser, so Kirk may be due for a breakout.