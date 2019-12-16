Cardinals' Christian Kirk: Finishes with four grabs
Kirk caught four of five targets for 33 yards and rushed once for 28 yards in Sunday's 38-24 win over the Browns.
Kirk was pretty much held in check in the passing game, where he trailed Damiere Byrd and Larry Fitzgerald in yards, but at least salvaged some production with a career-long rush. The second-year pro also caught at least four passes for the ninth time in 11 appearances this season. Despite those positives, however, Kirk will still aim for a better overall outing in Week 16 versus the Seahawks.
