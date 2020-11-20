Kirk brought in four of six targets for 50 yards and returned two punts for eight yards in the Cardinals' 28-21 loss to the Seahawks on Thursday night.

Kirk checked in third in receptions, receiving yardage and targets behind position mates Larry Fitzgerald and DeAndre Hopkins. The 24-year-old has found true standout production from a reception and receiving yardage standpoint hard to come by with the arrival of Hopkins this offseason, but Kirk has often made up for it with a knack for the end zone that's led to him scoring a career-high six touchdowns. He'll look to find pay dirt once again after a two-game lull in a Week 12 matchup versus the Patriots on Sunday, Nov. 29.