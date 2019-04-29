Cardinals' Christian Kirk: Gains some competition
Kirk (foot) has been joined in the Cardinals' receiving corps by 2019 draftees Andy Isabella (62nd overall), Hakeem Butler (103rd) and KeeSean Johnson (174th).
The incumbent group of wideouts is laden with slot receivers, namely Larry Fitzgerald and Kirk, so it's interesting to see only one outside candidate (Isabella) among the new recruits. Kirk likely doesn't have to worry about any of the trio too much when it comes to offensive snaps, of which he handled at least 85 percent in each of his final four games before his rookie season ended Week 13 due to a broken left foot. In a video on the team's official Twitter page earlier this offseason, he relayed that he'd "be healthy by the end of February," a statement that was backed up by taking part in Phase 2 of the offseason program in mid-April. Expect Kirk to build upon his first-year line of 43-590-3 on 68 targets as the No. 2 wideout behind Fitzgerald in 2019.
