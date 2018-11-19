Cardinals' Christian Kirk: Gets into end zone for third time
Kirk hauled in three of four targets for 77 yards, including a 59-yard touchdown during Sunday's 23-21 loss to Oakland.
The second-rounder from Texas A&M has enjoyed a mostly prosperous rookie campaign, but nearly all of his "start-worthy" fantasy outings come with a touchdown in tow. In three performances with a receiving score Kirk is averaging 15.8 PPR points per game, compared to 8.0 points per game in performances without one. The numbers don't bare out that he's an all or nothing, touchdown-dependent asset, but he's not exactly a high-floor option that can be plugged into a WR2 slot without second thought. He's averaging just 3.6 catches per game, but it's encouraging that his involvement in the passing attack has increased of late, even if only by a slim margin (30 targets in past five outings, compared to 24 targets through his first five). In Week 12, Kirk will be opposing a Chargers defense that ranks among the NFL's seven best teams in both receptions (113) and yards (1,477) allowed to wideouts this season.
