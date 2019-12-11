Play

Cardinals' Christian Kirk: Gets 'limited' tag Wednesday

Kirk (ankle) was limited at practice Wednesday.

Kirk was sidelined Weeks 5, 6 and 7 due to an ankle injury, which may be affecting him yet again. Nevertheless, the second-year wideout was able to handle some reps Wednesday, so he's putting himself in a position to be available Sunday against the Browns, when he'll look to take advantage of his 8.8 targets per game on the season.

