Cardinals' Christian Kirk: Getting healthier

Coach Kliff Kingsbury said Wednesday that Kirk is "closer than he was last week" to returning to action, Josh Weinfuss of ESPN.com reports.

For the second straight week, Kirk is practicing in a limited fashion, per Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site. That fact runs slightly counter to Kingsbury's comments, in which he also relayed that Kirk hasn't been cleared to play because he hasn't been able to cut while running. Kirk has two more practices to prove his health in advance of Sunday's road game versus the Giants.