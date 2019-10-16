Cardinals' Christian Kirk: Getting healthier
Coach Kliff Kingsbury said Wednesday that Kirk is "closer than he was last week" to returning to action, Josh Weinfuss of ESPN.com reports.
For the second straight week, Kirk is practicing in a limited fashion, per Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site. That fact runs slightly counter to Kingsbury's comments, in which he also relayed that Kirk hasn't been cleared to play because he hasn't been able to cut while running. Kirk has two more practices to prove his health in advance of Sunday's road game versus the Giants.
More News
-
Cardinals' Christian Kirk: Out again Week 6•
-
Cardinals' Christian Kirk: Not expected to play Sunday•
-
Cardinals' Christian Kirk: Headed for GTD•
-
Cardinals' Christian Kirk: Remains limited Thursday•
-
Cardinals' Christian Kirk: Limited at practice Wednesday•
-
Cardinals' Christian Kirk: Returns to practice•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Quarterbacks
Who are you starting in Week 7 at quarterback? Jamey Eisenberg gives his start and sit calls...
-
Week 7 TE Preview: Engram returns
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know for Week 7 at tight end, including who...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Running backs
It's just a fact of life that sometimes you have to trust running backs in time shares, and...
-
Week 7 news & notes: Tannehill starting
Ben Gretch gets you up to speed on the latest headlines for Fantasy Football in Week 7, starting...
-
Fantasy Football rankings, advice, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 7.
-
RB Preview: Fournette breakout coming
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about Week 7 including waiver wire adds...