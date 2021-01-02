Kirk was placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list Saturday and won't play in Sunday's game against the Rams.

It's unclear whether Kirk tested the positive or was deemed a high-risk close contact. This is a major loss for the Cardinals as they look to keep their playoff hopes alive. Larry Fitzgerald (groin) is also questionable and trending toward a game-time decision. KeeSean Johnson, Trent Sherfield and Andy Isabella could all see increased usage in the season finale.