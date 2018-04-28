Cardinals' Christian Kirk: Going to Arizona

The Cardinals selected Kirk in the second round of the 2018 NFL Draft, 47th overall.

Kirk doesn't look like an eventual WR1 at 5-foot-10, 201 pounds, but he's probably capable of more than the 'slot receiver' tag often attached to him implies. Kirk immediately established himself as the top wideout at Texas A&M upon his arrival as a true freshman, outclassing what was a deep receiver group at the time, highlighted by NFL players Josh Reynolds and Ricky Seals-Jones. Kirk had a bad combine aside from his solid 4.47-second 40-yard dash, but his production at A&M makes it difficult to doubt his functional athleticism. His three-year career yielded 234 receptions for 2,856 yards and 26 touchdowns in 39 games, and the fact that he was a dominant punt returner (six touchdowns on 37 attempts) is strong evidence in support of his playmaking skills. Larry Fitzgerald figures to remain the lead man in Arizona and the young wideouts J.J. Nelson and Chad Williams have some promise, but Kirk has a history of making early impacts.