Cardinals' Christian Kirk: Going to Arizona
The Cardinals selected Kirk in the second round of the 2018 NFL Draft, 47th overall.
Kirk doesn't look like an eventual WR1 at 5-foot-10, 201 pounds, but he's probably capable of more than the 'slot receiver' tag often attached to him implies. Kirk immediately established himself as the top wideout at Texas A&M upon his arrival as a true freshman, outclassing what was a deep receiver group at the time, highlighted by NFL players Josh Reynolds and Ricky Seals-Jones. Kirk had a bad combine aside from his solid 4.47-second 40-yard dash, but his production at A&M makes it difficult to doubt his functional athleticism. His three-year career yielded 234 receptions for 2,856 yards and 26 touchdowns in 39 games, and the fact that he was a dominant punt returner (six touchdowns on 37 attempts) is strong evidence in support of his playmaking skills. Larry Fitzgerald figures to remain the lead man in Arizona and the young wideouts J.J. Nelson and Chad Williams have some promise, but Kirk has a history of making early impacts.
-
2018 draft Fantasy takes: QBs
What's the Fantasy value of Baker Mayfield, Sam Darnold, Josh Allen, Josh Rosen and Lamar Jackson?...
-
Pats replace Dion Lewis with Sony Michel
Jamey Eisenberg breaks down the Patriots drafting Sony Michel at No. 31 overall in the first...
-
Falcons score with big-play Ridley
The Falcons land a weapon in Alabama wide receiver Calvin Ridley, who has the skills to make...
-
Seattle surprises with Penny pick
Jamey Eisenberg breaks down Seattle making the surprise selection of running back Rashaad Penny...
-
Moore a Steve Smith Carolina clone?
The Panthers snap up Maryland receiver D.J. Moore in the first round of the NFL Draft, and...
-
Martavis as Raider? Curb enthusiasm
The Steelers trade Martavis Bryant to the Raiders for a third-round pick. Dave Richard says...