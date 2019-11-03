Cardinals' Christian Kirk: Has quiet Week 9 outing
Kirk corralled two of five targets for eight yards and posted an eight-yard carry during Thursday's 28-25 loss to the 49ers.
Kirk led all Cardinals wide receivers in both targets and offensive snaps (55 of 57), but the usage didn't translate to the box score. Granted, Kyler Murray attempted just 24 passes, and seven of Kirk's teammates also tallied at least one catch. Additionally, Kirk may have been impacted by playing two games in the span of five days after sitting out three weeks due to an ankle injury. In any case, he'll have plenty of time to rest up for the Cardinals' next contest on Sunday, Nov. 10 at Tampa Bay.
