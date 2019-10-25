Cardinals' Christian Kirk: Headed for game-time call
Kirk (ankle) will be a game-time decision for Sunday's matchup with New Orleans, Mike Jurecki of the Cardinals' official site reports.
Kirk has been limited in practice the past three weeks, unable to progress to full participation. A 1:00 p.m. ET kickoff makes it easy for fantasy managers to make other plans, with the Cardinals potentially waiting until they release their inactive list to reveal the final decision. Larry Fitzgerald, Trent Sherfield and Damiere Byrd handled most of the WR snaps last week, with Pharoh Cooper and Andy Isabella also mixing in. Kirk was considered a game-time decision last week and didn't end up playing in a 27-21 win over the Giants.
More News
-
Cardinals' Christian Kirk: Limited again Thursday•
-
Cardinals' Christian Kirk: Another limited practice Wednesday•
-
Cardinals' Christian Kirk: Not playing Week 7•
-
Cardinals' Christian Kirk: Trending toward sitting Week 7•
-
Cardinals' Christian Kirk: Headed for game-time decision•
-
Cardinals' Christian Kirk: Not on track to play•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Week 8 PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 8 Non-PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 8 WR preview: Allen concerns
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about wide receiver in Week 8, including...
-
Starts and sits, sleepers and risks
Dave Richard goes through every game on the schedule for Week 8, identifying risky plays, sneaky...
-
Week 8 TE Preview: Stream Brate
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know for Week 8 at tight end, including a surprising...
-
Week 8 Sleepers: Lineup, DFS help
Jamey Eisenberg runs through his favorite sleepers for each position in Week 8 plus offers...