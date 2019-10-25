Cardinals' Christian Kirk: Headed for game-time call

Kirk (ankle) will be a game-time decision for Sunday's matchup with New Orleans, Mike Jurecki of the Cardinals' official site reports.

Kirk has been limited in practice the past three weeks, unable to progress to full participation. A 1:00 p.m. ET kickoff makes it easy for fantasy managers to make other plans, with the Cardinals potentially waiting until they release their inactive list to reveal the final decision. Larry Fitzgerald, Trent Sherfield and Damiere Byrd handled most of the WR snaps last week, with Pharoh Cooper and Andy Isabella also mixing in. Kirk was considered a game-time decision last week and didn't end up playing in a 27-21 win over the Giants.