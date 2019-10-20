Cardinals' Christian Kirk: Headed for game-time decision
Kirk (ankle), who is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Giants, is viewed as a game-day decision, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports.
Fortunately, the Cardinals and Giants will kick off at 1 p.m. EDT as part of the early slate of games, so fantasy managers waiting on Kirk's status should have ample alternatives at their disposal if the wideout is ruled out for a third straight contest. Kirk practiced in limited fashion throughout the week, but Urban noted Friday that the 22-year-old still isn't completely comfortable cutting.
More News
-
Cardinals' Christian Kirk: Not on track to play•
-
Cardinals' Christian Kirk: Officially listed as questionable•
-
Cardinals' Christian Kirk: Shaping up as game-time call•
-
Cardinals' Christian Kirk: Still has cap on practice reps•
-
Cardinals' Christian Kirk: Getting healthier•
-
Cardinals' Christian Kirk: Out again Week 6•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Week 7 Sleepers: Lineup, DFS help
Jamey Eisenberg runs through his favorite sleepers for each position in Week 7 plus offers...
-
Week 7 injury report: Gurley & DJ issues
Running back injuries piled up fast, didn't they? Dave Richard lays out what's happening in...
-
Week 7 Fantasy Football rankings, picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 7.
-
Fantasy football picks, Week 7 rankings
No. 1-ranked Fantasy football expert Jacob Gibbs reveals start-sit advice for Week 7.
-
Starts and sits, sleepers and risks
Dave Richard goes through every game on the schedule for Week 7, identifying risky plays, sneaky...
-
Week 7 Non-PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...