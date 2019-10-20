Cardinals' Christian Kirk: Headed for game-time decision

Kirk (ankle), who is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Giants, is viewed as a game-day decision, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports.

Fortunately, the Cardinals and Giants will kick off at 1 p.m. EDT as part of the early slate of games, so fantasy managers waiting on Kirk's status should have ample alternatives at their disposal if the wideout is ruled out for a third straight contest. Kirk practiced in limited fashion throughout the week, but Urban noted Friday that the 22-year-old still isn't completely comfortable cutting.