Kirk (groin) will be a game-time decision for Sunday's matchup with the Panthers, Kyle Odegard of the Cardinals' official site reports.

The same goes for star wideout DeAndre Hopkins, whose ankle injury kept him off the practice field all week. Kirk, on the other hand, managed limited practices Wednesday through Friday, leading to a 'questionable' tag on the final injury report. He could see extra targets if he's active and Hopkins isn't, though there still would be some risk with a guy who caught only three passes over the first two games of the season and then missed Week 3. All eyes will be on the Cardinals' inactive list Sunday morning ahead of their 1:00 p.m. ET kickoff.