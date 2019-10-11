Cardinals' Christian Kirk: Headed for GTD

Kirk (ankle) will be a game-time decision for Sunday's matchup with the Falcons, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports.

The same goes for Cardinals running back David Johnson (back), who said Friday that he expects to play. Kirk hasn't commented on his own availability, so it's best to view him as truly questionable ahead of Sunday's 4:05 p.m. ET kickoff. The Cardinals will release their inactive list approximately 90 minutes before the game.