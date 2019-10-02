Play

Cardinals' Christian Kirk: Held out of practice

Kirk (ankle) didn't practice Wednesday, Scott Bordow of The Athletic reports.

Prior to Wednesday's session, coach Kliff Kingsbury told Josh Weinfuss of ESPN.com that Kirk would be a limited participant. However, that didn't come to pass, which is more in line with Kingsbury's thoughts -- "not likely," per Bordow -- about Kirk's availability Sunday at Cincinnati. In addition to Kirk, Damiere Byrd (hamstring) isn't expected to play, either. Such a scenario would leave Pharoh Cooper as the lone slot receiver aside from Larry Fitzgerald in Week 5, according to Kyle Odegard of the Cardinals' official site.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories