Kirk recorded one catch (on five targets) for zero yards during Sunday's 24-20 win in San Francisco.

Following the arrival of DeAndre Hopkins in the offseason, Kirk was bumped down the depth chart, but one could argue that the attention the former brings would open up opportunities for the latter. Instead, Kyler Murray targeted Kirk 16 times, more than tripling Kirk's mark. Kirk also matched the target share of Larry Fitzgerald and Chase Edmonds, while ranking third among Cardinals wide receivers in offensive snaps (63 of 82) behind Hopkins (77) and Fitzgerald (65). Better days are to come for Kirk, but his output may be more volatile with Hopkins in the fold.