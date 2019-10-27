Cardinals' Christian Kirk: In line to return Sunday
Kirk (ankle) is expected to return Sunday at New Orleans, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.
Sidelined the last three games due to a right ankle injury, Kirk may be on a limited snap count due to his inability to fit in a full practice to date during his recovery. No matter, he should retain his post as one of the Cardinals' starting slot receivers next to Larry Fitzgerald, which translated to 24 catches (on 37 targets) for 242 yards and no touchdowns for Kirk in the first four weeks of the season.
More News
-
Cardinals' Christian Kirk: Returns to action Sunday•
-
Cardinals' Christian Kirk: Headed for game-time call•
-
Cardinals' Christian Kirk: Limited again Thursday•
-
Cardinals' Christian Kirk: Another limited practice Wednesday•
-
Cardinals' Christian Kirk: Not playing Week 7•
-
Cardinals' Christian Kirk: Trending toward sitting Week 7•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Quarterbacks
Quarterback was supposed to be easy for Fantasy. Not so much these days. Get help with those...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Wide receivers
Filling in your wide receiver spots has never been tougher. Get Jamey Eisenberg's help making...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Running backs
Who can you trust at running back in Week 8? It's a short list, but Jamey Eisenberg helps you...
-
Week 8 Non-PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 8 PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Starts and sits, sleepers and risks
Dave Richard goes through every game on the schedule for Week 8, identifying risky plays, sneaky...