Cardinals' Christian Kirk: In line to return Sunday

Kirk (ankle) is expected to return Sunday at New Orleans, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Sidelined the last three games due to a right ankle injury, Kirk may be on a limited snap count due to his inability to fit in a full practice to date during his recovery. No matter, he should retain his post as one of the Cardinals' starting slot receivers next to Larry Fitzgerald, which translated to 24 catches (on 37 targets) for 242 yards and no touchdowns for Kirk in the first four weeks of the season.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories