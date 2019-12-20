Cardinals' Christian Kirk: Increases activity Thursday
Kirk (ankle) was limited at practice Thursday, Scott Bordow of The Athletic reports.
Kirk's ankle issue has followed him throughout the season, limiting him some last week before keeping him off the practice field entirely Wednesday. Back in the fold Thursday, he's on the right path to rid himself of the injury by the end of the week. Even if he doesn't, though, he's managed to log at least 86 percent of the offensive snaps in seven consecutive games, racking up a 37-407-3 line on 56 targets during that stretch.
