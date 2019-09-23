Cardinals' Christian Kirk: Leading receiver in loss
Kirk caught 10 of 12 targets for 59 yards in Sunday's 38-20 loss to the Panthers.
He led the Cards in catches, yards and targets on the afternoon, but Kirk's longest reception went for only 13 yards as Kyler Murray was running for his life much of the game and had to get rid of the ball quickly. The second-year receiver is still looking for his first TD of the season, but through three games Kirk's proven to be one of Murray's most reliable options, catching 20 passes for 205 yards.
