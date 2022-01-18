Kirk caught 6 of 10 targets for 51 yards in Monday night's 34-11 wild-card round loss to the Rams.
Kirk led the Cardinals in all major receiving categories, going for a team-long gain of 23 yards as well. Despite Arizona ending its season on a sour note, Kirk overall enjoyed his best campaign as a pro. The wideout caught 77 of 103 targets for 982 yards and five touchdowns while not missing any games for the first time in his four-year career. On the back of that production, the 25-year-old is slated to enter free agency this offseason with his value on the rise, making it uncertain whether the Cardinals will be able to bring him back or not.
More News
-
Cardinals' Christian Kirk: Quiet on three targets•
-
Cardinals' Christian Kirk: Leading receiver against Dallas•
-
Cardinals' Christian Kirk: Garners nine targets in Week 16•
-
Cardinals' Christian Kirk: Top receiver with Hopkins out•
-
Cardinals' Christian Kirk: Three grabs in loss•
-
Cardinals' Christian Kirk: Another paltry showing•