Kirk caught six of seven targets for 77 yards during Sunday's 27-17 loss to the Vikings.

Kirk led the team in catches and yards on the day, finishing behind only Larry Fitzgerald in terms of targets. He didn't do much damage outside of his long gain of 35 yards, but it was still encouraging to see the rookie lead the team in receiving for the third time in four games. Kirk has clearly developed a rapport with quarterback Josh Rosen and seems like the Cardinals receiver to own in fantasy given his emergence over that period of time. He certainly still benefits from Fitzgerald's presence and could be heavily involved again Thursday against the Broncos if the veteran draws one-on-one attention from standout defensive back Chris Harris.