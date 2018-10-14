Cardinals' Christian Kirk: Leads team in receiving versus Vikings
Kirk caught six of seven targets for 77 yards during Sunday's 27-17 loss to the Vikings.
Kirk led the team in catches and yards on the day, finishing behind only Larry Fitzgerald in terms of targets. He didn't do much damage outside of his long gain of 35 yards, but it was still encouraging to see the rookie lead the team in receiving for the third time in four games. Kirk has clearly developed a rapport with quarterback Josh Rosen and seems like the Cardinals receiver to own in fantasy given his emergence over that period of time. He certainly still benefits from Fitzgerald's presence and could be heavily involved again Thursday against the Broncos if the veteran draws one-on-one attention from standout defensive back Chris Harris.
More News
-
Cardinals' Christian Kirk: Scores long touchdown•
-
Cardinals' Christian Kirk: Posts 35 yards from scrimmage Sunday•
-
Cardinals' Christian Kirk: Posts career-high 90 yards•
-
Cardinals' Christian Kirk: Ready for Week 3•
-
Cardinals' Christian Kirk: Back at practice•
-
Cardinals' Christian Kirk: Practice absence deemed precautionary•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 6 Injury Updates
We've got plenty of big names on the injury report heading into play Sunday. Find out the latest...
-
Week 6 contrarian plays
Everyone is playing Jameis Winston and Julio Jones this week. Heath Cummings had four guys...
-
LIVE: Week 6 Fantasy Football advice
Everything you need to know heading into Week 6
-
Fantasy Football rankings, picks, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 6
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Winston ready
After a suspension delayed his start, Jameis Winston is ready to make up for lost time, Jamey...
-
Starts and sits for every game
Who should you start in Week 6? Who needs to be avoided? Dave Richard reveals what his research...