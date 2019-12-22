Cardinals' Christian Kirk: Likely to suit up Sunday

Kirk (ankle), who is listed as questionable for Sunday's game in Seattle, is expected to play, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Kirk's ankle injury sidelined him for the Cardinals' first practice of Week 16 and limited his participation in the final two sessions, prompting coach Kliff Kingsbury to label the receiver as a "game-day decision" entering the weekend, per Darren Urban of the team's official site. Arizona will presumably put Kirk through a workout early Sunday before rendering a verdict on his status, but barring any setbacks, the wideout appears poised to avoid the inactive list, which will be released 90 minutes prior to the 4:25 p.m. ET kickoff. Since missing three games on account of the ankle injury between Weeks 5 and 7, Kirk has suited up for each of Arizona's last seven games, scoring three touchdowns (all in Week 10) while averaging 5.3 receptions and 66.7 yards from scrimmage.