Cardinals' Christian Kirk: Limited again Thursday
Kirk (ankle) was limited in practice Thursday.
Kirk has maintained the same workload in practice for three consecutive weeks, which wasn't enough for him to suit up on the first two occasions. As a result, he may have to practice without limitations Friday in order to have a chance to suit up Sunday in New Orleans. If Kirk is inactive for a fourth game in a row, Pharoh Cooper again will be called upon for slot reps behind top option Larry Fitzgerald.
