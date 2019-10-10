Cardinals' Christian Kirk: Limited at practice Wednesday

Kirk (ankle) practiced in a limited capacity Wednesday, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports.

A week removed from not practicing at all due to a right ankle injury, Kirk is easing into Week 6 preparations. He doesn't necessary need to progress to full participant Thursday and/or Friday in order to suit up Sunday against the Falcons, but he would help his cause if he does so.

