Kirk is listed behind Chad Williams on the Cardinals' initial depth chart, Kyle Odegard of the team's official site reports.

That said, Odegard adds that he'd "assume it will be a steady rotation" out of the gate of Williams, Kirk and J.J. Nelson alongside top wideout Larry Fitzgerald. Though Williams may technically be listed as a starter for now, Kirk's higher ADP reflects the upside the second-rounder brings to the table.